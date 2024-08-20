FEMA Settles to Pay Out Valley Residents Affected by Hurrica

x

WESLACO – Nine years after Hurricane Dolly, a number of Rio Grande Valley residents are finally receiving assistance from FEMA.

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid sued on behalf of 26 Valley residents affected by Hurricane Dolly.

TRLA argued that FEMA inspectors disproportionately denied recovery funding to Valley homeowners after the hurricane.

The case was brought before the U.S. District Court in Brownsville.

FEMA settled and will pay out about $600,000 to homeowners beginning January.

