FEMA to Open Cameron County Disaster Recovery Center
CAMERON COUNTY- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will soon open to residents dealing with damages from flooding in June.
The location and hours of operation are as follows:
La Feria Safe Room
1001 Pancho Maples Drive
Monday July 22: 10a.m.- 7p.m.
After this date, 7 days a week (until further notice): 7a.m.-7p.m.
Residents in need of assistance may also call 800-621-3362 or apply online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
