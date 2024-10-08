FEMA to Open Cameron County Disaster Recovery Center

CAMERON COUNTY- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will soon open to residents dealing with damages from flooding in June.

The location and hours of operation are as follows:

La Feria Safe Room

1001 Pancho Maples Drive

Monday July 22: 10a.m.- 7p.m.

After this date, 7 days a week (until further notice): 7a.m.-7p.m.

Residents in need of assistance may also call 800-621-3362 or apply online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.