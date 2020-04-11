Financial expert warns against removing money from 401K amid coronavirus outbreak
Related Story
As millions of people continue to file for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are considering removing money from their 401K.
Financial expert at Texas Regional Bobby Farris says removing money a 401k should be the last option.
Farris explains there is a 10% plus paid during income tax penalty for removing money from a 401K account.
The 10% penalty is waived only for those who qualify for coronavirus relief under the Cares Act, Farris explained.
For more information watch the video above.
News
As millions of people continue to file for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are considering removing money from their... More >>
News Video
-
Valley food bank asks for donations to feed those in need amid...
-
La Joya's Wi-Fi on Wheels program helping students without Internet access amid...
-
At-home providers continue caring for patients amid pandemic
-
South Texas Museum to hold virtual cascarones workshop
-
Brownsville ISD speaks on legality of mayor's amended order