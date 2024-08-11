Fire Officials Respond to Home Fire in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - Fire officials tell us two families could be homeless after a fire in Brownsville.
It happened near 9th Street and Monroe.
Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon tells us the fire is under control.
He tells us a two-story home burned as well as six apartment units; we are told most of them were vacant.
Chief Sheldon says there's one or two households affected by the fire.
