Fire Officials Respond to Home Fire in Brownsville

By: Taylor Winkel

BROWNSVILLE - Fire officials tell us two families could be homeless after a fire in Brownsville.

It happened near 9th Street and Monroe.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon tells us the fire is under control.

He tells us a two-story home burned as well as six apartment units; we are told most of them were vacant.

Chief Sheldon says there's one or two households affected by the fire.

