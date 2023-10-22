First & Goal Friday: October 20th

HARLINGEN - The race for the district football title in 32-6A has gotten a bit more interesting as a result of the final scores in week eight games. Weslaco East surprised Harlingen 20-17 on the Cardinals' home field. The loss snaps a five-game winning streak, and a three-way tie for the district lead. Top-ranked San Benito cruised to a 48-16 victory over Harlingen South. The Greyhounds are now tied with Hanna, a narrow winner over Los Fresnos 10-7. The Eagles have now won six in a row. Hanna will host San Benito one week from Saturday in Brownsville.

In the CHANNEL 5 "Game of the Week," Mercedes rolled to a fourth straight win in the rivalry with Edcouch-Elsa. The Tigers kept district title hopes alive in 32-5A with a 34-14 victory.

Other scores from Friday night in the Rio Grande Valley:

Pace - 34, Donna North - 27

Sharyland - 56, Pioneer - 49

Nixon - 31, Rio Grande City - 14

Martin - 51, Roma - 17

Weslaco - 72, Rivera - 0

Edinburg North -28, Economedes - 14

PSJA North - 17, PSJA Southwest - 10

McAllen Memorial - 24, La Joya - 7

Juarez Lincoln - 17, McAllen - 7

Rio Hondo - 30, West Oso - 15

Orange Grove - 37, Port Isabel - 20

Raymondville - 43, Progreso - 0

La Feria - 45, , Kingsville - 19

Grulla - 16, Zapata - 14

Lyford - 21, Bishop - 9

Santa Rosa - 13, Santa Gertrudis - 12

Hebbronville - 59, Monte Alto - 0

Three Rivers - 53, Santa Maria - 27

CHANNEL 5 Sports Director Joel Villanueva has the scores and highlights from Friday in week eight.