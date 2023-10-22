x

First & Goal Friday: October 20th

HARLINGEN - The race for the district football title in 32-6A has gotten a bit more interesting as a result of the final scores in week eight games.  Weslaco East surprised Harlingen 20-17 on the Cardinals' home field.  The loss snaps a five-game winning streak, and a three-way tie for the district lead.  Top-ranked San Benito cruised to a 48-16 victory over Harlingen South.  The Greyhounds are now tied with Hanna, a narrow winner over Los Fresnos 10-7.  The Eagles have now won six in a row.  Hanna will host San Benito one week from Saturday in Brownsville.

In the CHANNEL 5 "Game of the Week," Mercedes rolled to a fourth straight win in the rivalry with Edcouch-Elsa.  The Tigers kept district title hopes alive in 32-5A with a 34-14 victory.

Other scores from Friday night in the Rio Grande Valley:

Pace - 34, Donna North - 27
Sharyland - 56, Pioneer - 49
Nixon - 31, Rio Grande City - 14
Martin - 51, Roma - 17
Weslaco - 72, Rivera - 0
Edinburg North -28, Economedes - 14
PSJA North - 17, PSJA Southwest - 10
McAllen Memorial - 24, La Joya - 7
Juarez Lincoln - 17, McAllen - 7
Rio Hondo - 30, West Oso - 15
Orange Grove - 37, Port Isabel - 20
Raymondville - 43, Progreso - 0
La Feria - 45, , Kingsville - 19
Grulla - 16, Zapata - 14
Lyford - 21, Bishop - 9
Santa Rosa - 13, Santa Gertrudis - 12
Hebbronville - 59, Monte Alto - 0
Three Rivers - 53, Santa Maria - 27

CHANNEL 5 Sports Director Joel Villanueva has the scores and highlights from Friday in week eight.

