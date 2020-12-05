First & Goal Friday: Sept. 27th

WESLACO - Another Friday night of Valley football delivered a few surprises, including Mission stunning McAllen Memorial in the final seconds to hand the Mustangs their first loss of the year. Check out the final scores and highlights.

Rowe 28, McAllen 14 (F)

Mission 28, McAllen Memorial 25 (F)

PSJA 70, La Joya 14 (F)

Weslaco East 56, Donna North 0 (F)

Weslaco 41, Economedes 7 (F)

Vela 44, Edinburg North 8 (F)

Odessa Permian 56, Los Fresnos 14 (F)

Mercedes 31, Edcouch-Elsa 19 (F)

Roma 21, Valley View 17 (F)

Rio Grande City 36, Brownsville Veterans 13 (F)

Mission Veterans 49, Porter 0 (F)

Palmview 49, PSJA Southwest 13 (F)

Port Isabel 55, St. Joseph 26 (F)

Hidalgo 42, Progreso 0 (F)

Raymondville 21, Kingsville King 7 (F)

Odem 7, Santa Rosa 6 (F)

Taft 35, Monte Alto 3 (F)

George West 54, Lyford 19 (F)

Santa Maria 36, La Villa 0 (F)