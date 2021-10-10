x

First and Goal Part 1 - Oct 1

Related Story

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA 41 Mission HS at Hidalgo 42 FINAL
Edinburg North 0 PSJA North 27 FINAL
Edinburg 7 Edinburg Vela 48 FINAL
Sharyland Pioneer 40 Roma 21 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 31 Valley View 14 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 10 Mercedes 35 FINAL
Rio Hondo 20 West Oso 34 FINAL
Lyford 26 London 41 FINAL
Progreso 9 Falfurrias 40 FINAL
Monte Alto 0 Skidmore-Tynan at Neutral 38 FINAL
Santa Maria San Antonio West Campus CANCELLED

News
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 1,...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below: See the final scores below:... More >>
1 week ago Friday, October 01 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Friday, October 01, 2021 8:13:00 PM CDT October 01, 2021
Radar
7 Days