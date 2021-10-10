First and Goal Part 1 - Oct 1
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|PSJA
|41
|Mission HS at Hidalgo
|42
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|0
|PSJA North
|27
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|7
|Edinburg Vela
|48
|FINAL
|Sharyland Pioneer
|40
|Roma
|21
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|31
|Valley View
|14
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|10
|Mercedes
|35
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|20
|West Oso
|34
|FINAL
|Lyford
|26
|London
|41
|FINAL
|Progreso
|9
|Falfurrias
|40
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|0
|Skidmore-Tynan at Neutral
|38
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|San Antonio West Campus
|CANCELLED
