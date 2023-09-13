First & Goal Playmakers: Week 3 Part 1
Related Story
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
Watch Part 2 below:
News
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2... More >>
News Video
-
TxDOT crews continue repairing 2nd Street bridge
-
Department of Homeland Security investigating shooting in Mexico near Roma
-
Man charged in Pharr shooting death of brother-in-law
-
Brownsville police arrest suspected members of auto theft ring
-
Driver in fatal January crash in Edcouch had drugs in her system,...