first and goal saturday oct 19
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE - The Porter Cowboys welcoming Rio Grande City for some Saturday football.
After four quarters, the Rattlers came out victorious, 4-15.
Check out the highlights.
News
BROWNSVILLE - The Porter Cowboys welcoming Rio Grande City for some Saturday football. After four quarters, the Rattlers came... More >>
News Video
-
Mission police investigating kidnapping, suspect at large
-
‘They want to do it right’: Local organization holds citizenship clinic
-
Harlingen Red Cross chapter seeking volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida relief...
-
McAllen teen facing human smuggling charges following crash in Edinburg
-
Multiple agencies partnering up for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Pharr