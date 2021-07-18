First "Speedy" 5K Held in Honor of Fallen Officer
Related Story
MISSION - Valley residents took part in a 5K Saturday in honor of Mission Police Corporal Jose "Speedy" Espericueta.
Hundreds attended Saturday's event.
Espericueta was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2019.
His mother, children and wife attended the event.
His wife Roberta "Bobbie" Espericueta remembering her late husband said, "He was a great father to our two beautiful children Brianna and Joaquin. He had a passion for his job even if it meant sacrificing his life to protect his community."
All proceeds raised from the 5K will go to the Speedy Memorial Foundation. It provides scholarships for children of police officers across the Valley.
Event organizers plan to hold the 5K annually.
News
MISSION - Valley residents took part in a 5K Saturday in honor of Mission Police Corporal Jose "Speedy" Espericueta. ... More >>
News Video
-
BBQ fundraiser held for injured deputy constable
-
Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito...
-
Drivers voice frustration over construction on Westgate Drive in Weslaco
-
Cameron County leaders express support for Valley reps protesting voting bill
-
Cameron County DA responds to viral social media post warning SPI visitors...