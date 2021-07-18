MISSION - Valley residents took part in a 5K Saturday in honor of Mission Police Corporal Jose "Speedy" Espericueta.

Hundreds attended Saturday's event.

Espericueta was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2019.

His mother, children and wife attended the event.

His wife Roberta "Bobbie" Espericueta remembering her late husband said, "He was a great father to our two beautiful children Brianna and Joaquin. He had a passion for his job even if it meant sacrificing his life to protect his community."

All proceeds raised from the 5K will go to the Speedy Memorial Foundation. It provides scholarships for children of police officers across the Valley.

Event organizers plan to hold the 5K annually.