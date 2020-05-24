Flattening the curve: What it means for Cameron County

As of Monday, April 27, Cameron County has confirmed a total of 376 coronavirus cases. The highest in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Friday, County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. broke down the cluster of infections. He said 78 of the cases were linked to 19 different families. Which are around 32% of the total number.

After reports of mass gatherings for Easter weekend, Trevino explained it would take two weeks to see the effects of those actions. The county reported its biggest jump of residential travel on Good Friday, 33% higher than average.

Watch the video above for the full explanation.