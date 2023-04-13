Flooding Causing Issues for Mercedes ISD School Buses

INDIAN HILLS – Hidalgo County crews are working to clean up standing water in one neighborhood north of Mercedes.

Indian Hills residents were flooded out due to this weekend’s storm. The main road to the colonia is currently under construction.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is repaving the road, but the asphalt in the street was taken up causing water to settle into unfilled areas.

Mercedes ISD school bus drivers, hesitant to go into streets for fear of getting stuck, were seen gathering at a nearby store.

“The bus driver, he or she, is going to make a judgment call in any situation whether to go into a given road or not,” Mercedes ISD superintendent Daniel Trevino said.

Children had to walk to board the bus, while others were forced to stay at home.

Resident Bertha Zamarripa said her children struggled to make it to school on time. But she said not all of the children from the block were lucky.

“One of the girls fell and she didn’t make it all the way to the buses. She had to go back home. Just look at the street,” she said. “Look at the way we live in this colonia. It’s the worst one around here, maybe in the whole Valley, because they never help.”

Trevino said it may be a while before the construction finalizes.

“Depending on weather, I would guess six months to a year. But again, that’s probably a question for Precinct 1,” he said.

Trevino added the bus drivers will monitor the children on their walk home.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Hidalgo County Precinct 1 commissioner David Fuentes to know why roadwork was left incomplete.

He said completion for the project is estimated to take six months to a year.

"I don't think it's going to take that long. Of course, if it were a perfect world - we didn't have rain events or any sort of delays like that - I think we could pretty realistically finish this within six months," he said.

Fuentes said he wants to remind Indian Hills residents there is a multiple-step process for building a road. He said lime and caliche must be added before the project is complete.