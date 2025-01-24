Food Bank RGV hosting Farm Dinner fundraising event
The Food Bank RGV does so much to help feed Rio Grande Valley families.
They not only provide food, but they also help the community with tips on gardening and nutrition education.
Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how their farm and community garden program help the community learn how to be self-sustainable.
The food bank will be hosting their Farm Dinner 2025 fundraiser that will help raise money to support their farm and community garden.
The event is scheduled for Friday, January 24 at the Food Bank RGV, located 724 North Cage Boulevard in Pharr. For more information, click here.
