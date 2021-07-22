Former Progreso cop sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting inmate

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A federal judge sentenced a former Progreso police officer to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two inmates in his custody, records show.

Matthew Lee Sepulveda, 26, was found guilty of two civil right violations last March. Sepulveda, who served with the Progreso Police Department from April to July 2019, was accused of performing oral sex on the victims while they were in his custody.

One of the victims was 17 at the time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The court noted its disappointment in Sepulveda’s lack of empathy for the victims, according to the release.

“The vast majority of law enforcement officers in the United States are deeply committed to fulfilling their oath to serve and protect our community,” Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs of the FBI stated in the release. “Sepulveda betrayed this oath by preying on his victims, exploiting his authority to serve his own personal, depraved interests.”

As part of his sentencing, Sepulveda must register as a sex offender and will be prohibited from having any contact with children. Sepulveda must also pay $10,000 in restitution to the U.S. District Clerks Office of the Southern District of Texas.

Following his sentencing, Sepulveda faces five years of supervised release, records show.