Friday 5 on 5: January 6th
Related Story
McALLEN - The first week of 2017 is prime time for the Valley high school basketball teams to be engaged in district play. CHANNEL 5's Friday 5 on 5 has action from both the boys and the girls. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports.
News
McALLEN - The first week of 2017 is prime time for the Valley high school basketball teams to be engaged... More >>
News Video
-
Creating a plan for providing milk to your baby
-
Photographer's Perspective: Training new photographers
-
Raymondville family shelters Ukrainian families fleeing from war
-
Weslaco police address sexual assault allegation at high school
-
Escaped inmate from the Valley added to Texas 10 most wanted fugitives...