Friday's Weather 6 a.m.

Home
News
CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps
If you’ve shopped online, you may have noticed a new option when checking out, a buy now, pay later plan. The offers sound enticing: Get your...
Poster for Charro Days 2023 unveiled
Charro Days organizers officially unveiled their 2023 poster...
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wed. Jan. 25, 2023: Sunny, cool, and temperatures in the high 60s
Tue. Jan. 24, 2023: Showers, windy, and temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 23, 2023 - Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Harlingen South Hawks Stay Soaring
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The Harlingen South Hawks are still perfect in District 32-5A boy's basketball. They moved to 12-0 tonight after a beating Donna North...
High school basketball highlights 1-24-2023
MCALLEN, Texas -- District 31-5A became a whole...
Hidalgo wins 16th Annual "Copa La Frontera"
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo Pirates beat Boerne 3-0...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 24, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 23, 2023
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Como evitar recargos pagando su adeudo
La fecha límite es el 31 de enero y si usted no liquida su adeudo para esa fecha, entonces se le cobrarían recargos automáticos. Para evitar...
Departamento de policía de Mission recibe capacitación para tratar con personas autistas
Con el objetivo de identificar el comportamiento de...
Alguacil del Condado de Hidalgo: Múltiples muertes en una colisión cerca de Edcouch
Se reportan múltiples muertes después de un accidente...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Friday's Weather 6 a.m.
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps
DPS investigating fatal crash near Edcouch
Poster for Charro Days 2023 unveiled
McAllen police searching for twin runaways
Family mourning loss of Harlingen mother following fatal four-vehicle crash
Sports Video
South Hawks Stay Soaring
High school basketball highlights 1-24
Hidalgo wins 16th Annual Copa La Frontera
McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma State
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington