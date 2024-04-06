Funeral services set for Valley Border Patrol agent killed in helicopter crash

Funeral services for the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agent who died in a helicopter crash near La Grulla are set for Thursday.

Border Patrol Agent Christopher Luna, 51, was among the three people who died following a Friday helicopter crash near La Grulla.

The other victims were identified as New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Casey Frankoski, and Chief Warrant Officer John Grassia.

Rosary and visitation services for Luna are underway at the Legacy Chapels funeral home in Edinburg. Visitation concludes Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Luna was an Edinburg native and graduate of Edinburg High School. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The funeral service is set for Thursday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at the Basilica of our Lady of San Juan del Valle. Luna will be buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 4 p.m.

Several road closures were announced in preparation of Luna’s funeral services.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation, southbound I-69C/US 281 between Trenton Road and the Pharr Interchange will close from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for a funeral escort to the Basilica.

Eastbound I-2/US 83 between Sugar and Raul Longoria roads will also be closed during that time.

All traffic will be diverted to the frontage road, the news release stated.

The funeral procession will exit the Basilica from Raul Longoria road at around 3:30 p.m., head north to State Highway 45, and then access northbound I-69C to Schunior Road in Edinburg.

Intersections along that route, as well the as the McAllen to Edinburg and Harlingen to Edinburg connectors, will close for the procession.

Eastbound I-2 between Raul Longoria Road and the Pharr interchange will also close temporarily.

TXDoT and the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging the public to seek alternate routes.

The sole survivor of the crash — Jacob Pratt — remains hospitalized at South Texas Health System McAllen.

A GoFundMe set up for Pratt says he suffered from multiple broken bones, and fractures in his back, ribs, leg and pelvis.

Channel 5 News will broadcast the funeral on air and stream it online and oin Facebook.