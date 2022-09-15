Gov't Demands Immediate Possession of La Lomita Church Grounds

NEAR MISSION – The federal government is demanding “immediate possession” of the nearly 66 acres of land at La Lomita Church grounds.

The latest filing by the government on Nov. 20 references an executive order the president signed five days into his term, in which it directs authorities to secure the border through immediate construction of a wall.

The La Lomita Church is recognized as both a state and national landmark.

We reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville. They say they don’t have a statement on the latest filing.

