Grandmother Concerned School Bus is Not Air Conditioned

DONNA – A Rio Grande Valley woman wants to know why her granddaughter's school bus doesn't have air conditioning.

Hilda Sifuentes says her granddaughter started school at IDEA Donna two weeks ago and she's worried about how she looks when she picks her up at the bus stop.

"She gets off the bus soaked in sweat. Her cheeks are super red,” says Sifuentes.

She says the lack of air conditioning on school buses is making the ride home uncomfortable for her granddaughter and insists she isn't the only one.

"All the kids they get off the bus and they're Pre-K kids getting off the bus and they're soaked in sweat and it's just not right", adds Sifuentes.

CHANNEL FIVE NEWS reached out to IDEA Public Schools about air conditioning on buses.

It turns out they only use it for longer trips.

They gave us a statement that reads in part: "When a students spends less than 30 minutes on their bus route, we consistently check and monitor temperatures on each bus, have tinted windows to help reduce the interior temperature, and provide students with cold bottles of water to ensure a safe and comfortable transportation experience. Routes longer than 60 minutes are equipped with air conditioned buses."

Sifuentes says about 50 minutes go by from the time school gets out to when the bus shows up at the stop.

