H-E-B employee tests positive for coronavirus at McAllen location

MCALLEN – On Wednesday, it was announced an H-E-B worker tested positive for the coronavirus in Hidalgo County. The employee works at the 10th Street and Fern Avenue location in McAllen.

According to the company’s website, the employee was last at the store on April 3. All partners at the location were notified of the positive case.

The store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then. H-E-B continues to practice social distancing.

The store remains open.

