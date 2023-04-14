H-E-B Feast of Sharing event returns

H-E-B's annual Feast of Sharing event is back this holiday season.

Wednesday’s event in Brownsville is the second one in the Rio Grande Valley this year.

More than 5,000 people showed up for a brisket meal that included sausage, Thanksgiving fixings and dessert.

H-E-B spokeswoman Audrey Trevino Guerra said the event was on hold for two years due to the pandemic, and that officials are happy the event is back.

“So in the Rio Grande Valley it’s so special,” Guerra said. “We have so many different close communities that making sure that we are in those communities giving free meals."

Two more Feast of Sharing events in Cameron County are set for Wednesday, November 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center and at Port Isabel High School.