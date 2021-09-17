Harlingen continues efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19, offers incentive

Two weeks ago, the Harlingen city council approved giving out a $50 gift card as an incentive to residents who received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Harlingen Health Director Josh Ramirez says the city's Wednesday vaccine clinic showed some sense of improvement in terms of numbers, though he was hoping more.

RELATED: City of Harlingen votes to offer $50 incentive to get vaccinated

While more people are getting the vaccine, Ramirez says it's not enough, especially for people with compromised immune systems, who are encouraged to receive the third dose of the vaccine.

"For those qualifying individuals that Pfizer has approved to get vaccinated," Ramírez said. "We are making the offer to them, especially those immune-compromised citizens that are surviving cancer or other illnesses."

READ ALSO: Harlingen offering $50 incentive for COVID-19 vaccination

If you missed the chance to get a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a $50 gift card, another vaccine clinic we are hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 East Tyler.