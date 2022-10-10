Harlingen humane society at maximum capacity, animals at risk of being euthanized

A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say.

The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues.

Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia.

According to the shelter’s executive director, Luis Quintanilla, the shelter is taking in an average of 12 or more animals a day, and they cannot keep up.

In response to the capacity issues, the humane society is waiving all adoption and foster fees for a limited time.

Every animal, whether fostered or adopted, will walk away fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

For more information, call 956-425-7297.