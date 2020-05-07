Harlingen Mother Hopes New School Zone Stops Speeding Drivers

HARLINGEN - A Rio Grande Valley mother is worried about people driving too fast and too close to a nearby school.

Jubilee Academy in Harlingen sits along a curve.

Daniela Tiscareno says she would constantly see people speeding around the school.

Then last week, the area around Jubilee Academy was designated a school zone.

The city of Harlingen established a new school zone on South Palm Court Drive; Tiscareno hopes this will help.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the City of Harlingen about the new school zone.

In addition to Jubilee Academy, the city also extended the school zone along Stuart Place Elementary.

Sergeant Larry Moore tells they have officers who work around school zones daily and warns if you drive over the new speed limit, you will be given a citation.

