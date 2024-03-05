Harlingen pastor praying for the return of stolen equipment
Related Story
On Oct. 11, Senior Pastor Luis Cabrera celebrated his 17th year of ministry in Harlingen.
The next two weeks, though, would prove to be the toughest Cabrera had ever experienced.
His car was burglarized — and his truck was stolen.
Cabrera recovered the truck, but about $7,000 worth of church equipment, including tables, chairs, a speaker system and a generator, had vanished.
"It was hard for me to rejoice, let me tell you," Cabrera said. "It was hard. But you know what? I have to live what I preach."
Cabrera said he's asking the person who took the equipment to return it. He'd also like to speak with that person about how to become a blessing to the community.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
On Oct. 11, Senior Pastor Luis Cabrera celebrated his 17th year of ministry in Harlingen. The next two weeks,... More >>
News Video
-
Non-profit offers free rides for Valley residents to voting polls
-
Valley farmers continue to push for more water for their crops
-
Texas, SpaceX agree to swap land at Boca Chica State Park and...
-
New road opens at Pharr Interchange
-
Student hospitalized after altercation at McAllen High School, according to district official
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win