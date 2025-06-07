Harlingen police arrest man in connection with indecency with child investigation

The Harlingen Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was wanted in connection with indecency with a child investigation.

Police said were able to locate and arrest Irvin Garza on June 3 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

It was discovered Garza also had five outstanding warrants from other law enforcement agencies and five municipal court warrants as well, according to police.

Garza is being held on a $500,000 bond.