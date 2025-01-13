Harlingen police search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
Related Story
Harlingen police said they are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run that killed one woman.
The incident occurred at the 300 block of North Business 77 at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The woman died from her injuries Saturday morning.
Police said the vehicle fled the scene, and they are working on gathering more evidence, including surveillance footage to help identify a suspect vehicle.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Harlingen police at 956-216-5940 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
News
Harlingen police said they are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run that killed one woman. ... More >>
News Video
-
‘She just turned 71:’ Harlingen woman mourns mother killed in hit-and-run crash
-
Celebratory gunfire banned in La Grulla
-
San Benito announces Hog Waddle concert and cookoff fest
-
Rio Grande City launches free trash drop off program
-
2024 was the hottest year on record for the Valley, NOAA says