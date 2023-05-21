Harlingen resident hit with heavy car repair bill after flood

Some Valley car owners are facing hefty repair bills following last week's heavy rains and flooding.

Harlingen resident Caleb Gutierrez says the repair cost for his family's car is in the thousands, an amount he says he's not sure he can afford.

"The city's not going to reimburse us for this," he said. "This is going to be coming out of our money."

Mechanics advise everyone to avoid driving through flooded areas as water can seep into the car and cause extensive damage.

