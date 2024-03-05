Harlingen residents in flood-prone neighborhood discover cause of flood concerns

Flooding is a significant concern for many residents across the Rio Grande Valley; a group of Harlingen neighbors decided to examine the issue themselves and found a possible cause.

Residents living on Vinson Avenue in the Christian Circle neighborhood in Harlingen say they experience flooding every time heavy storms roll through town.

"When it rain, my house is probably the most affected," resident Judith Perez said. "The water tends to rise higher every time it rains."

Resident Tito Perez echoed her statement, noting that the biggest concern for him and his family is the water reaching their home and flooding inside.

The neighbors say it's a problem they've had to deal with whenever it downpours. Most recently, in early May, when stormwater covered their driveways.

Together they decided to look into what is causing the issue. After opening a nearby maintenance hole and the neighbors say they uncovered the pipes needed to drain the water are too small.

"Come to find out there is some large pipe running to that particular area," resident Sergio Hernandez said. "But one it goes from that area into the street— it actually drains into a small diameter pipe. There's absolutely no way the water is going to be able to drain out from this side into the street itself."

Hernandez said the group has reached out to the city several times for help, but the problem remains unsolved.

Channel 5 reached out to the city for answers. The Harlingen Public Works Department responded with a statement saying the city is currently working to address the residents' concerns on Christian Circle and the surrounding area.

According to the city, crews will begin improving the existing retention pond next week. The improvement project is scheduled to start on June 2; it was delayed due to recent heavy rain.

Despite the city's response, some residents say they are still concerned.

Channel 5 will follow up with the city and residents on June 2 for the latest updates.