Road expansion project in Palmview expected to begin in 2027 after a decade of delays

For Kirby Keim, the potholes and cracks on Veterans Boulevard in Palmview are more than an inconvenience.

He said it’s unsafe.

“I used to ride my bicycle on this road, but it got too dangerous with people swerving and weaving in and out to avoid paving deficiencies,” Keim said.

Keim said years of wear and flooding have taken a toll on the road.

“Potholes, big bumps on the road, the main intersection to the east at Bentsen Palm Drive is a terrible intersection, and east of there the road is terrible to La Homa,” Keim said.

It's a problem city and Hidalgo County officials have attempted to address.

Palmview city officials, along with the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 office, announced plans in 2015 to expand Veterans Boulevard from La Homa Road to Abram Road.

The project was supposed to turn the two-lane road into five lanes and add sidewalks.

Ten years later, the project has yet to break ground despite millions of dollars being allocated for the project.

“It’s very necessary that we do this road as soon as possible because it is in horrible shape,” Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villareal said.

Villarreal said the county's attempt to acquire the land needed to expand the road from property owners was a major factor in delaying the project.

Villarreal said the county originally estimated that the total amount of right-of-way acquisitions would be $2 million. Instead, negotiations with property owners have caused a setback.

“Because people and residents have been wanting so much money for the little slot of their property,” Villarreal said.

With rising costs of property values, Villarreal said they ran out of money to buy land for the project.

The entire project was originally estimated to cost around $20 million. The estimated price tag is now $37 million.

Villarreal said the county is currently in the process of purchasing the last piece of land to start the project.

Construction is now scheduled to begin in 2027 and will take around two years.

