Consumer Reports: Stay home and kick that cold

A runny nose, scratchy throat, and deep cough can make even simple daily tasks feel miserable. While there’s no instant cure for the common cold, Consumer Reports says there are several effective ways to ease symptoms and recover more comfortably at home.

Simple remedies can go a long way. Honey stirred into hot tea may help soothe throat pain, calm coughing, and ease congestion. Gargling with salt water can also provide relief for an irritated throat. And yes—chicken soup still earns its reputation. It helps keep you hydrated and provides electrolytes that can support recovery.

Adding moisture to the air can also help. Consumer Reports health expert Catherine Roberts says a cool-mist humidifier is a good option, especially since dry air can make nasal congestion worse. Keeping indoor humidity between 30 and 50 percent is usually enough to relieve discomfort. There are effective options available for under $50, including models like the AquaOasis Humidifier.

When it’s time to sleep, positioning matters. Using an extra pillow or two to elevate your head can help your sinuses drain, making it easier to breathe through a stuffy nose overnight.

If you decide to use medication, Consumer Reports recommends choosing carefully. Roberts advises skipping oral cold medicines that contain phenylephrine. Research shows the drug is no more effective than a placebo for relieving nasal congestion, and the FDA has even proposed removing it as an active ingredient from cold medicines altogether.

Nasal decongestant sprays such as oxymetazoline, commonly sold under brand names like Afrin, also deserve caution. While they can provide quick relief, they should only be used for a couple of days. Using them longer than 72 hours can actually make congestion worse due to rebound effects.

Knowing when to seek medical care is also important. Roberts recommends getting tested for the flu or COVID-19 early in an illness, since antiviral treatments are available. Otherwise, it’s time to call a doctor if you experience trouble breathing, a fever that lasts more than four days, or symptoms—such as a cough—that don’t improve or significantly worsen after about 10 days.

Staying ahead of colds starts with prevention. Getting your annual flu shot can help reduce your risk, and it’s not too late to get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Consumer Reports also reminds people that maintaining overall health during the winter matters. Eating well, staying active with about 30 minutes of walking a day, and getting enough rest all make a difference. One study found that people who slept fewer than five hours a night were significantly more likely to report a head or chest cold than those who got seven to eight hours of sleep