Hidalgo's Troy Sanchez signs to Texas A&M-Texarkana

Hidalgo Pirates cross country start Troy Sanchez is committing to Texas A&M-Texarkana for cross country and track.

Sanchez is a two-time state cross country qualifier. He's also a four-time regional qualifier. Sanchez also was a first team All-District last year and second team All-Region.

"Going from my freshman year to my senior year, I realized how much I really do want to continue running in college," Sanchez said. "I realized how much this really means to me about having this much of an opportunity to continue because not everybody gets this opportunity and I'm going to make the best of these four years."