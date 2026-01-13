Hidalgo's Troy Sanchez signs to Texas A&M-Texarkana
Hidalgo Pirates cross country start Troy Sanchez is committing to Texas A&M-Texarkana for cross country and track.
Sanchez is a two-time state cross country qualifier. He's also a four-time regional qualifier. Sanchez also was a first team All-District last year and second team All-Region.
"Going from my freshman year to my senior year, I realized how much I really do want to continue running in college," Sanchez said. "I realized how much this really means to me about having this much of an opportunity to continue because not everybody gets this opportunity and I'm going to make the best of these four years."
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: San Juan singer Myrka
-
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith a finalist for the 2026 Weatherperson of the...
-
Rio Grande City resident purchases winning $1 million scratch ticket in San...
-
More than 7,000 people wait listed for UTRGV football season tickets
-
Mercedes mural inspired by Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo's Troy Sanchez signs to Texas A&M-Texarkana
-
UTRGV's Jalayah Ingram talks about winning Southland Conference Player of the Week
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice of 2026
-
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV