Registration still open for Edinburg's 44th Annual All-America City David Chavana 10K Run/Walk

10 hours 59 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 12:07 PM January 14, 2026 in News - Local

Edinburg's 44th Annual All-America City David Chavana 10K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, Feb. 7.

Watch the video above for more information, and click here to register!

