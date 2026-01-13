UTRGV's Jalayah Ingram talks about winning Southland Conference Player of the Week
UTRGV junior guard Jalayah Ingram was named Southland Conference Player of the Week for her performances against East Texas A&M and Northwestern State.
Ingram averaged 26.0 points per game over the two contests, leading UTRGV to a five-point win and a six-point win during that stretch. The junior transfer finished among the top 10 in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in scoring for the week.
“It means a lot. It just kind of boosts my confidence a little bit,” Ingram said. “I went down with an injury in the New Orleans game, so my [averages] went down a little bit, so that kind of frustrated me. Coming out [last week], I just decided 'Oh well, just play your game.'”
“It's been fun to watch her go to work,” Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord said. “She had one game where she only played 55 seconds and that counted as a full game. The game she got hurt. And she's still leading the conference in scoring.”
Ingram also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks during the week.
The Vaqueros will face Southeastern and McNeese at home this week.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: San Juan singer Myrka
-
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith a finalist for the 2026 Weatherperson of the...
-
Rio Grande City resident purchases winning $1 million scratch ticket in San...
-
More than 7,000 people wait listed for UTRGV football season tickets
-
Mercedes mural inspired by Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo's Troy Sanchez signs to Texas A&M-Texarkana
-
UTRGV's Jalayah Ingram talks about winning Southland Conference Player of the Week
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice of 2026
-
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV