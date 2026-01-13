UTRGV's Jalayah Ingram talks about winning Southland Conference Player of the Week

UTRGV junior guard Jalayah Ingram was named Southland Conference Player of the Week for her performances against East Texas A&M and Northwestern State.

Ingram averaged 26.0 points per game over the two contests, leading UTRGV to a five-point win and a six-point win during that stretch. The junior transfer finished among the top 10 in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in scoring for the week.

“It means a lot. It just kind of boosts my confidence a little bit,” Ingram said. “I went down with an injury in the New Orleans game, so my [averages] went down a little bit, so that kind of frustrated me. Coming out [last week], I just decided 'Oh well, just play your game.'”

“It's been fun to watch her go to work,” Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord said. “She had one game where she only played 55 seconds and that counted as a full game. The game she got hurt. And she's still leading the conference in scoring.”

Ingram also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks during the week.

The Vaqueros will face Southeastern and McNeese at home this week.