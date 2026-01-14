Drainage improvement project benefiting 2 Alton neighborhoods

At least 30 homes will benefit from a $150,000 drainage system that’s coming to the city of Alton.

The drainage improvement project will affect the drainage system on West Jefferson and West Israel avenues.

Crews will add 600 feet of new drainage pipes to connect the neighborhoods to the city's main drainage system.

“Right now, it flows to Trosper Avenue, which is the main road there,” Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood said. “It pools up there, and it creates some localized flooding for the folks who live in those two streets."

Underwood said the city knew the area needed a fix, and now they have the funding to pay for it.

“We saw those streets have problems, and residents had problems getting their kids to school, school buses had an issue,” Underwood said. “We want to alleviate that as much as possible."

The project will start in March 2026 and is expected to be completed within four months.

