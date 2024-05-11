x

Harlingen's Jazmine Thompson goes for gold at Track & Field State Meet

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen's Jazmine Thompson won gold in the class 6A shot put at the UIL Track & Field State meet in Austin this past weekend. Thompson has qualified for state for the past two years, struggled placing in the top six. This year, she gave it her all, even setting a new personal record. 

