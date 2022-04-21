x

Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers tips to help manage diabetes

Related Story

One of the most important aspects of managing diabetes is your diet. A lot of people think that means giving up their favorite foods, but a local dietician says that's not actually the case.

According to Joanna Breaux, an H-E-B registered dietician, changing your diet starts with figuring out your health and wellness goals.

“It's more about what foods you can include in your diet and your daily life, what foods you really enjoy and where can we find some healthy swaps to help you make some better choices,” Breaux said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers tips...
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers tips to help manage diabetes
One of the most important aspects of managing diabetes is your diet. A lot of people think that means giving... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 5:51:00 PM CDT April 19, 2022
Radar
7 Days