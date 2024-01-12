Hidalgo Co. Deputies Searching for 3 Aggravated Robbery Suspects
WESLACO – Hidalgo County deputies are searching for three men wanted for aggravated robbery.
The men are accused of stealing from a possible illegal gambling establishment.
We’re told it happened north of Weslaco on Mile 14 ½ near FM-88.
A victim told the deputies three masked men jumped onto the tables around 1 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money.
If you have any information, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8477.
