Hidalgo Co. Honoring Fallen U.S. Navy Sailor

WESLACO – Flags at all Hidalgo County buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Weslaco native Noe Hernandez.

He was one of seven U.S. Navy sailors killed in a collision between their destroyer and a container ship on June 18.

Flags will return to full staff after Hernadez has been laid to rest.

