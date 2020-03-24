Hidalgo Co. judge addresses first positive COVID-19 case
At an emergency meeting on Sunday, Hidalgo County commissioners addressed the first positive COVID-19 case in the county.
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez announced the first positive COVID-19 case is a 20-year-old female who traveled to Las Vegas.
After returning to McAllen, the 20-year-old felt ill and was tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab, Cortez said.
She remains under home isolation and “didn’t require hospitalization.”
It was unclear when the woman traveled to and from Las Vegas.
Attorneys are preparing a list for additional measures that will be announced Sunday including new court house, jail and county office operations, as well as price gouging, Cortez added.
