Hidalgo County: All 11 new COVID-19-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths and 383 new positive infections.

All 11 deceased individuals were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Eight men and three women from Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mercedes, Pharr and San Juan died as a result of the virus. The youngest victim was a woman from Mercedes in the 0-19 age range.

Of the 383 new infections reported Wednesday, 150 cases are among children aged 0-11.

The 383 people who tested positive in Hidalgo County are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 150 12-19 100 20s 31 30s 25 40s 32 50s 19 60s 11 70+ 15 Total: 383

There are currently 222 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 206 are adult patients and 16 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized, 105 are in intensive care units; 102 are adult patients and three are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and 27 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, the county reported Thursday.

The county doesn't identify which campuses the positive infections occurred in.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 541 staff members and 1,735 students have tested positive.

The county also reported 710 total people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,285 people have died as a result of the virus and 114,138 people have tested positive in the county.

Of those total positive cases, 2,101 remain active.