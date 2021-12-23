Hidalgo County launches homebound vaccination initiative

Homebound and elderly Hidalgo County residents struggling to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will now have a chance to receive one thanks to a new county initiative.

Residents interested in signing up to receive homebound vaccines may call the Hidalgo County Informational Hotline at 956-292-7765 starting Wednesday, April 7 according to a news release from the county.

Operators at the call center will help residents complete a homebound vaccination pre-screening survey, followed by eligible residents receiving a follow-up call from Hidalgo County to finalize appointments.

Once a resident is found eligible and an appointment is made, members of the Texas Military Department - in coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management - will go to the person’s home and administer the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release. Eligibility includes anyone over the age of 65 and anyone with disabilities that prevent them from leaving the home and those who do not have transportation.