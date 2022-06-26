Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,159 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,159 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The report covers the three-day period of Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, June 23.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 151 12-19 106 20s 204 30s 165 40s 167 50s 153 60s 112 70+ 101 Total: 1,159

The county also reported that 67 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 41 adults and 26 children.

Of the 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 are in intensive care units. They include eight adults and two children.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, no new staff members and students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,924 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,967 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.