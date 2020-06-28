Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies Bust Illegal Gambling Oper

HIDALGO COUNTY--18 people were arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on illegal gambling related charges.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at two locations Thursday. One search warrant was executed on Val Verde Road north of Expressway 83 in Donna. The other location was at Mile 12 and a 1/2 North and FM 88 in Weslaco. Nine people were arrested at each location.

Approximately 94 gambling machines and more than $20,000 dollars was seized at the Donna location. About 149 gambling machines and more than $19,000 was seized at the Weslaco location.

The suspects are facing charges including keeping a gambling place, promotion of a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia and engaging in organized criminal activity.

