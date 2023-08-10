Hidalgo ISD Hopes to Continue Offering Flexible Schedule Program

HIDALGO - A school program is giving potential high school drop outs in the Rio Grande Valley another option.

Hidalgo ISD officials are going before the school board hoping to keep this program alive; it's known as the Optional Flexible School Day Program.

Juan Vera says sometimes it's too hard to be a high school junior.

“Eight hours in the morning . All morning long and then I just work the rest of the day and then go home and sleep and then repeat the same cycle until I get to the weekends,” he says.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Hidalgo ISD Superintendent Xavier Salinas about the program.

Salinas says having students create a more flexible schedule can decrease the desire to drop out.

He adds those students who have children, prefer to work or have a serious medical condition are some of the yearly candidates.

This program will require students to spend at least 90 minutes in class per day.

