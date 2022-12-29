Historic Port Isabel lighthouse lights up for the first time in 117 years

Hundreds of people gathered outside the historic Port Isabel lighthouse Friday evening were the first to see it lit up for the first time in over a century.

The Texas Historical Commission has been working on turning the lighthouse back on since they became its caretaker in 2019.

According to Port Isabel Marketing Director Valerie Bates, $200,000 was spent on a new lens for the lighthouse.

Those who are unafraid of heights can go up to the top of the lighthouse to see the new lens, made to scatter light at many angles.

But this light, modeled after the lighthouse’s original design, will be more ceremonial than functional.

“It's a whole other responsibility to turn this light into a navigational beacon,” Bates said, adding that

the beacon is not approved to guide boaters.

"When it's rotating, it has eight bullseyes,” Bates said. “When those eight bullseyes come between a boater and the lamp on the inside of that lens, there's a flash of light which can end up being distracting rather than helpful."

Members of the public can continue witnessing the lighthouse. The city is hosting an open house for the lighthouse Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Port Isabel Historical Museum will have free admission Saturday to mark the occasion.