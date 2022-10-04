Illegal 'Secret Sister' Gift Exchange Online Prompts Alert

WESLACO – An online holiday gift exchange seems to be harmless fun, but it could leave you empty handed.

Jennifer McCaleb is used to looking out for deceitful posts on Facebook. Now, she's looking out for the "Secret Sister" reuse, which starts with a viral post that reads:

"Secret sister is back! You have to buy one gift valued at least 10 dollars and send it to your secret sis you will then receive 6-36 gifts in return."

Senior director of bureau affairs with the Better Business Bureau Sandra Morin says it's illegal.

