In an effort to boost adoptions, Weslaco animal shelter training rescue dogs
Every dog that comes in to the Weslaco Animal Care Services is receiving training in an effort to get them adopted faster.
Animal control officer Milvia Orellana personally trains the dogs. She says it’s a difficult, but rewarding job once every dog learns to trust her.
“Those are the ones that everyone gives up on, and I'm not going to give on them,” Orellana said. “Seeing them go, and then hearing that they got adopted, it just makes me feel that I’m doing a good job and that I'm helping these dogs.”
The training brings the dogs one step closer to finding their forever home, and to provide the shelter with capacity to help more animals.
The shelter only 53 dog kennels, but each kennel is taken up by multiple dogs.
The shelter reported they were holding 150 dogs last week.
