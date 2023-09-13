x

Int'l Treaty Enforced in Similar Case as Construction of Private Border Wall in Mission

Related Story

MISSION – A court order was place Thursday against a privately funded border wall in Mission.

The main concern: the plans could transform the Rio Grande and literally redraw the border.

An attorney representing the government’s concerns argued big construction and heavy land clearance could actually alter the riverbanks and lead to the U.S., gaining or losing property.

The government has enforced a decades old international treaty to put plans to a halt.

The treaty has a played a role in the past in similar situations along the river in Zapata.

Watch the video above for the full report.

News
Int’l Treaty Enforced in Similar Case as...
Int’l Treaty Enforced in Similar Case as Construction of Private Border Wall in Mission
MISSION – A court order was place Thursday against a privately funded border wall in Mission. The main concern:... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 8:49:00 PM CST December 05, 2019
Radar
7 Days