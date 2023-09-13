Int’l Treaty Enforced in Similar Case as Construction of Private Border Wall in Mission

MISSION – A court order was place Thursday against a privately funded border wall in Mission.

The main concern: the plans could transform the Rio Grande and literally redraw the border.

An attorney representing the government’s concerns argued big construction and heavy land clearance could actually alter the riverbanks and lead to the U.S., gaining or losing property.

The government has enforced a decades old international treaty to put plans to a halt.

The treaty has a played a role in the past in similar situations along the river in Zapata.

