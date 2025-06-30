x

Interview with RGVSHOF Board Member Mark May

By: Gloria Morelia

Related Story

Harlingen, TX -- RGV Sports Hall of Fame board member breaks down the process of nominating Athletes, Coaches and officials to the Hall of fame. 

You can also nominate your favorite and whoever made an impact in the RGV Sports by emailing board@rgvshof.net 

 

News
Interview with RGV Sports Hall of Fame...
Interview with RGV Sports Hall of Fame Board Member Mark May
Harlingen, TX -- RGV Sports Hall of Fame board member breaks down the process of nominating Athletes, Coaches and officials... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 28 2025 Jun 28, 2025 Saturday, June 28, 2025 9:43:00 PM CDT June 28, 2025
Radar
7 Days